Chicago Sky host Indiana Fever for 1st WNBA game at United Center

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Sky are hosting the Indiana Fever Saturday for the first-ever women's basketball game at the United Center.

The Sky typically play at the Wintrust Arena downtown. The team announced the move of highly-anticipated Fever matchups earlier this year.

The Fever visit the Chicago Sky after Kelsey Mitchell scored 24 points in the Fever's 85-76 victory against the Washington Mystics.

The teams' last meeting included a flagrant foul on the Sky's Angel Reese by Fever star Caitlin Clark and an investigation into an alleged hateful comment made by a fan towards Reese.

Chicago finished 6-14 at home and 5-15 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Sky averaged 77.4 points per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 32.4% from behind the arc last season.

Indiana finished 20-20 overall and 11-9 in Eastern Conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Fever averaged 20.4 assists per game on 31.3 made field goals last season.

Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot shoots in front of Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell during an WNBA game in Indianapolis, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Caitlin Clark injured

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark said she remains day-to-day with a left quadriceps strain but will be re-evaluated this weekend after the team's game at the Chicago Sky on Saturday.

Clark spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since sustaining the injury during Indiana's loss to the New York Liberty on May 24. She was expected to miss at least two weeks.

"I feel like I've made a lot of progress," Clark said, adding that she's been able to get a different point of view watching games from the bench.

"I'm not going to rush coming back," the 2024 WNBA rookie of the year said. "It's just not worth it. But after this weekend I'll be re-evaluated and we'll have a better idea."

Clark said she wasn't sure at what point in the game the injury occurred, but estimated that it was early. She added she was in pain after the game and got an MRI, which revealed "the result that I didn't want to see."

As of Thursday, the Fever had gone 1-2 in the three games that Clark has missed since the injury.

She played in all 40 games and both playoff games last season and the first four games this year. She did miss Indiana's first preseason game this year with what was said to be a leg injury.

Clark is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds this season.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

