New Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh ready to work with team: 'Establishing that championship mindset'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Sky's new head coach sat down with ABC7 Wednesday to break down his vision for a bounce-back season for the team.

The team just released its schedule for the 2025 WNBA season.

Tyler Marsh was an assistant coach for the Las Vegas Aces. He believes his experience with that franchise and developing outstanding players over the years makes him the perfect person to lead the Chicago sky to victory.

After three successful years, Marsh is saying goodbye to the desert and hello to the windy city as the Sky's new head coach.

"For me, it's about establishing that championship mindset," Marsh said. "We want to be a team that competes extremely hard on and off the court. A team that treats people well, that respects the game. All those components that make up a championship team, that's what we want to establish over here."

Coach Marsh is coming in after the sky failed to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018. However, Marsh said he plans to develop the current team without making any major changes.

"I think this was a very young team this past season," Marsh said. "It's been a priority to figure out which veteran leadership to continue to bring in and put in place around what we already have."

"It's important to embrace the idea and the fact that the fans were expecting better results, and that's a standard that we want to continue to embrace," Marsh said. "We want to press for playoff contention."

Marsh is replacing Teresa Weatherspoon, who was let go from the team back in September.

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese voiced her frustration about the firing of coach Weatherspoon on social media. Marsh aims to work closely with his new team for success.

"I think it's more so establishing the relationship," Marsh said. "I'm not oblivious that it's going to be new for me. It's going to be new for her and the rest of our team as well. However, I can help bridge that gap and get us all on the same page, I'm willing and looking to do so. She was one of the first calls I made once getting the job... She's communicated, of how important it is for her growth and being a part of a winning franchise."

Marsh is still adjusting to the cold, but he's embracing the grit and tenacity the city thrives on.

"I kind of started my career from the bottom and worked my way up," Marsh said. "I think that kind of embodies what Chicago is. I think that embodies what this team is. It's a good match."

The Chicago Sky's season opener is May 17 against the Indiana Fever, so it'll be another Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark matchup. That may seem like some time away, but the coach said they are preparing now so they can give fans exactly what they're looking for.