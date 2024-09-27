Angel Reese 'heartbroken' from reports Chicago Sky fire head coach Teresa Weatherspoon

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Angel Reese has posted to X that she is "heartbroken" after reports the Chicago Sky fired head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after only one WNBA season.

The Chicago Sun-Times published the report.

"I'm heartbroken. I'm literally lost for words knowing what this woman meant to me in such a pivotal point in my life," Reese wrote. "You were the best reason & season. You didn't deserve this but I can't thank you enough. I love you Tspoon."

The report comes as a huge surprise; the Sky were on the verge of making the playoffs until Reese and others went down. They ended up in last place.

The Chicago Sky have not confirmed the report on any of their social media accounts, nor released a statement. There's no word on a replacement for Weatherspoon.

