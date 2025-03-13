Woman, 56, critically injured in NW Side hit-and-run, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run in the Portage Park neighborhood Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 7:49 p.m. in the 5900-block of West Irving Park Road.

The 56-year-old victim was in the crosswalk when she was struck by a black SUV traveling westbound on Irving Park Road. Police said the vehicle did not stop.

The woman was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where police said she was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

