24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman, 56, critically injured in NW Side hit-and-run, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 13, 2025 9:44AM
Woman, 56, critically injured in NW Side hit-and-run: CPD
Chicago police said a woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run in the Portage Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run in the Portage Park neighborhood Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 7:49 p.m. in the 5900-block of West Irving Park Road.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The 56-year-old victim was in the crosswalk when she was struck by a black SUV traveling westbound on Irving Park Road. Police said the vehicle did not stop.

The woman was transported to Lutheran General Hospital where police said she was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW