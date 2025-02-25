Woman, 68, critically injured in West Side hit-and-run, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a 68-year-old woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run while crossing North Avenue on the West Side Monday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 68-year-old woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run on the West Side Monday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 7:57 p.m. in the 5400-block of West North Avenue.

Police said the victim was crossing North Avenue near Lotus Avenue when she was hit by a westbound light-colored sedan.

The driver took off, leaving the victim with head trauma and broken legs, police said. She was transported to Loyola Hospital, where she was in critical condition.

Police released an alert overnight showing the type of vehicle they're looking for.

It's described as possibly a gray Hyundai Sonata with a model year between 2004 and 2006.

It likely has some front-driver's side damage. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

