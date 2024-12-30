Woman in critical condition after jumping into Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 48-year-old woman is in critical condition, after being pulled from Lake Michigan near 31st Street Beach Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The woman jumped in the water in the 700-block of East 31st Drive around 11 a.m., CPD said.

Chicago fire crews responded to rescue her, and she was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, CPD said.

Chicago police were still seen in the area around noon.

High temperatures are only expected to be in the low 40s in the Chicago area Monday.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.