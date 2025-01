Woman critically hurt, struck by plow truck at Aldi in Merrillville, police say

MERRILVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- A woman suffered critical injuries after police said she was struck by a plow truck outside a grocery store.

The pedestrian was struck on Tuesday at about 8:13 a.m. at the Aldi located at 10 W Lincoln Highway, according to Merrillville police.

The woman had been struck by plow truck. She was rushed to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Video from the scene shows the grocery store parking lot taped off as officers investigated the scene.