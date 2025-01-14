Coyote pulled out of shelves inside Humboldt Park Aldi store: VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A coyote was removed from a Northwest Side grocery on Monday morning.

There were no reported injuries to the coyote, witnesses or Animal Care and Control officials. But it was obviously a big surprise to shoppers.

Animal Care and Control removed the coyote safely around 9:45 a.m. inside the Aldi store at 800 North Kedzie in Humboldt Park. The video has been viewed millions of times on social media.

A witness told ABC7 she saw the animal roaming the parking lot minutes earlier, and somehow, that coyote ended up inside the store's produce section.

Officials say the coyote will be transferred to the wildlife group flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation. They are going to confirm that the animal is OK before perhaps releasing it back into the wild.

Officials say this time of year -- January through March -- is when coyotes are especially active, because this is mating season, so there is often an uptick in sightings.

Officials say coyotes are generally not a threat to humans, but it is a good idea not to leave any food outside on porches and patios.