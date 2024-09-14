Young woman dead, 2 others critically injured after South Loop crash: Chicago police

A tow truck driver involved in the crash fled the scene, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young woman is dead and two other people are critically injured after a serious crash in the South Loop early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the 100-block of West Roosevelt Road just before 2:15 a.m.

A tow truck driver backed into an SUV, causing it to strike another vehicle, which then lost control and struck a wall, police said. Police said three victims were ejected from that vehicle.

A 21-year-old woman, who suffered a head injury, was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Two other people, a 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, also suffered head injuries. They were taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victims' vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with police. The unknown tow truck driver fled the scene.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.