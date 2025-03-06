24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman drags stroller with kids across tracks, rail company shares video

ByStoryful
Thursday, March 6, 2025 8:26PM
Woman Drags Stroller With 2 Children Across Train Tracks
Belgium's state railway company has released footage showing the shocking moment a woman dragged a stroller across train tracks.

Belgium's state railway company has released footage showing the shocking moment a woman dragged a stroller with two children across train tracks.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The rail company Infrabel described the woman's actions as "unacceptable".

"The safety rules are not there for nothing: crossing the tracks means putting your life and that of others at risk," it said.

Infrabel told VRT NWS: "You're not only risking big fines, you're also risking your life. In this case, the woman is also risking the lives of her children. Every station also has safe crossings, such as a tunnel or bridge to move from platform to platform."

Watch Live
ON NOW