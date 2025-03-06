Woman drags stroller with kids across tracks, rail company shares video

Belgium's state railway company has released footage showing the shocking moment a woman dragged a stroller with two children across train tracks.

The rail company Infrabel described the woman's actions as "unacceptable".

"The safety rules are not there for nothing: crossing the tracks means putting your life and that of others at risk," it said.

Infrabel told VRT NWS: "You're not only risking big fines, you're also risking your life. In this case, the woman is also risking the lives of her children. Every station also has safe crossings, such as a tunnel or bridge to move from platform to platform."