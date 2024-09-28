WATCH LIVE

Woman found shot to death in East Side neighborhood on city's Far South Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, September 28, 2024 6:09PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after a woman was discovered shot to death outside on the city's Far South Side.

The unidentified woman was found Saturday morning at around 9:32 a.m. in the 9500 block of S. Avenue N, in the East Side neighborhood, police said.

Police said she had suffered gunshot wounds to the body and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody for the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by Area Detectives.

