Couple charged for alleged plot to kidnap, kill man she was having an affair with

HOUSTON, Texas -- An extramarital affair nearly turned deadly over the weekend after a woman allegedly conspired with her husband to kill the man she was cheating with.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to the scene at a Houston Chick-fil-A on Westheimer at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

Hanna Alolaimi, and her husband, Omar Bishtawi, faced a judge on Monday where they were both charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.

According to court records, Alolaimi was the one having the affair.

"It is alleged that you were both married to other people, and when the complaining witness found out about the relationship, the complaining witness broke off the relationship," a magistrate said.

Alolaimi didn't walk away from the situation. Instead, she devised a plan to allegedly kill and kidnap the man she was having an affair with.

Court records reveal how she recruited her husband to hide in her backseat as she staged a meet-up with the victim.

At the time, the victim was working as a DoorDash delivery driver when he picked up an order at Chick-fil-A.

"It is alleged that you (Alolaimi) gestured to the complaining witness, and the complaining witness got into your vehicle," the magistrate said.

According to court records, Alolaimi and the victim would often go behind the nearby Target and hook up.

It's just across from the apartment complex where police say both of them lived.

The night of the shooting, Alolaimi allegedly chose the nearby Chick-fil-A on purpose, hoping to lure the victim to their usual spot.

"(Alolaimi) tried to drive off with the complaining witness, although the complaining witness told you that he had a delivery and could not go," the magistrate said.

Details read aloud in court allege the victim had no idea Alolaimi's husband was also there for the rendezvous.

"Your husband jumped out from under a curtain that was in the backseat of the vehicle. He put the complaining witness in a chokehold and pressed a firearm to the complaining witness's head," the magistrate said.

According to investigators on the scene Saturday night, the victim tried to get away, and that's when Bishtawi shot him. Once in the leg and once in the foot.

"Which could have caused death due to the complaining witness bleeding out," the magistrate said.

The couple ultimately drove off but later called police to surrender.

According to court records, the pair gave conflicting statements to officers.

They've since been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.