Woman attacked, injured on CTA Red Line platform: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman attacked on a South Side CTA Red Line platform on Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.

Police said it happened at the 95th/Dan Ryan Station in Roseland just after 5 p.m.

Two women, 31 and 23 years old, were involved in a physical altercation with a group of unknown people, police said.

Police said the two women were on the platform when the group battered them. During the fight, the 23-year-old was slashed in her shoulder.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition, police said. The 31-year-old refused medical attention.

The offenders fled on foot in an unknown direction.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

