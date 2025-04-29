24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman on sidewalk killed after driver strikes curb in Lawndale, police say

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 3:54PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died after being hit by a car on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

The crash happened on Tuesday at about 4:15 a.m. in the 1300-block of S. Lawndale Avenue, according to police.

A 21-year-old woman was driving an Acura MDX northbound through an alley. Police said she made a left turn to go westbound on 13th Street when the car hit a curb and went onto the sidewalk.

The driver allegedly struck a 25-year-old woman who was walking, police said.

The 25-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she died.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for a leg injury. She was placed into custody. Charges are pending.

