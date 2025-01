Woodstock's annual Groundhog Days celebration is back

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- From January, 30 through February 2, Woodstock is holding its annual Groundhog Days celebration!

The four-day event takes on special meaning for the northwest suburbs because the movie "Groundhog Day" was filmed there.

Chairman of Woodstock Groundhog Days, Rick Bellairs, joined ABC7 on Sunday to talk about some of the many activities planned.

