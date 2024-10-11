WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Worker rescued after scaffolding collapse at Milwaukee County Courthouse

Friday, October 11, 2024 2:36PM
Worker rescued after scaffolding collapse in Wisconsin
A worker was rescued Thursday afternoon, after scaffolding collapsed at the Milwaukee County Courthouse in Wisconsin. No one was injured.

MILWAUKEE -- A worker was rescued after suspended scaffolding partially collapsed Thursday in Wisconsin.

It happened mid-afternoon at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, WTMJ reported.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Ropes were lowered down to the worker, while another worker on a nearby ledge came over to help.

Firefighters arrived on-scene to assist with the rescue from both the roof and the ground.

SEE ALSO: 2 dead, at least 35 injured after chemical leak incident at Texas refinery: officials

Another piece of scaffolding with two workers on it was then raised from the ground.

Those two helped to secure the two others near the collapsed scaffolding.

All four made it safely to the roof.

There were no injuries.

What caused the scaffolding to partially collapse isn't yet known.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW