Worker rescued after scaffolding collapse at Milwaukee County Courthouse

A worker was rescued Thursday afternoon, after scaffolding collapsed at the Milwaukee County Courthouse in Wisconsin. No one was injured.

MILWAUKEE -- A worker was rescued after suspended scaffolding partially collapsed Thursday in Wisconsin.

It happened mid-afternoon at the Milwaukee County Courthouse, WTMJ reported.

Ropes were lowered down to the worker, while another worker on a nearby ledge came over to help.

Firefighters arrived on-scene to assist with the rescue from both the roof and the ground.

Another piece of scaffolding with two workers on it was then raised from the ground.

Those two helped to secure the two others near the collapsed scaffolding.

All four made it safely to the roof.

There were no injuries.

What caused the scaffolding to partially collapse isn't yet known.