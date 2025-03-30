'World's Favorite Penguin': Brookfield Zoo's Pepe the penguin advances to 'Dazzling Dozen' round

Pepe the penguin needs your help to advance to the next round of Penguins International's March of the Penguin Madness.

BROOKFIELD, Ill (WLS) -- Pepe is a contender for World's Favorite Penguin in the "March of the Penguin Madness" contest!

Pepe the Humboldt penguin was hatched at Brookfield Zoo Chicago 13 years ago.

The contest is a bracket-style competition based on public voting.

He has made Chicago proud and adanced into the "Dazzling Dozens" round.

For this round, Pepe is up against Phil from the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

There are three ways to vote:

1- To vote on Penguin International's website, click here.

2- To vote on Instagram stories, click here.

3- To vote on Facebook, click here.

