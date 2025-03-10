Chicago jury awards $120M to two men wrongfully convicted in 2003 murder

A jury awarded $120 million to John Fulton and Anthony Mitchell, who were wrongfully convicted in the Chicago murder of Christopher Collazo.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A jury awarded a massive $120 million to two men who were wrongfully convicted in Chicago.

John Fulton was joined by his family and attorneys outside of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on Monday afternoon soon after that historic jury verdict.

Fulton and Anthony Mitchell, who was not there, were awarded $60 million each, which the law firm representing them says is the biggest wrongful conviction jury verdict in U.S. history.

"This is what the face of justice looks like. Justice is finally here, and we've got a lot of work to do. There are a lot of people that are just like me that are wrongfully incarcerated in the justice system, and they need to be brought home too," Fulton said.

The two men were teenagers when they were arrested for the 2003 murder of Christopher Collazo. They were sentenced to 31 years in prison.

That happened despite there being no physical evidence or eyewitnesses linking either man to the crime.

The city says it will appeal this verdict.

ABC7 reached out to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for a comment, but did not immediately hear back.