Young boy critically injured after falling from window in West Lawn, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young boy is in critical condition after he fell from a window Saturday evening on the city's Southwest Side.

The fall happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 63rd Street in West Lawn, Chicago police said.

The boy, whose age is about 4 years old, fell out of a window, police said.

He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was initially reported to be in critical condition, police said.

No further information surrounding the fall was immediately available.

