WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Young boy critically injured after falling from window in West Lawn, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 28, 2024 2:22AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A young boy is in critical condition after he fell from a window Saturday evening on the city's Southwest Side.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The fall happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of West 63rd Street in West Lawn, Chicago police said.

The boy, whose age is about 4 years old, fell out of a window, police said.

He was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was initially reported to be in critical condition, police said.

No further information surrounding the fall was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW