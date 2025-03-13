Juvenile stabbed, brother in custody in South Holland, officials say

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- A juvenile is in custody after officials said he allegedly stabbed his sibling on Wednesday.

The incident happened at about 4 p.m. in the 17100-block of South Park Avenue, South Holland officials said.

Police responded two a report of two young brothers fighting inside their home.

Officials said one of the brothers allegedly struck his sibling with a knife.

The sibling was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.

The other brother was taken into police custody.

Officials did not release the age of the brothers.

No other information was available.

