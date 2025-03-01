Lincoln Park St. Patrick's Day party raising money for local charities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Young Irish Fellowship Club of Chicago is hosting a celebration of culture, community and charity in honor of St. Patrick's Day.

The 50th Annual Forever Green party is happening Friday, March 7 at Theatre on the Lake, located at 2401 N. Lake Shore Dr.

The nonprofit, volunteer-based organization is inviting people of all ethnic backgrounds to explore the Irish culture, meet new friends in the community, and help support Chicagoland charities.

Forever Green is one of Chicago's largest and longest running St. Patrick's Day parties.

Throughout the evening you will find drinks, games, a raffle, dancing and live Irish music. Proceeds from the event will go to charity partners Cara Chicago & Pat Mac's Pack.

Tickets can be purchased here.