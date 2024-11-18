Zayn Malik lookalike contest in New York

Large crowds gathered at Maria Hernandez Park in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday, November 17, to attend a Zayn Malik lookalike competition.

Footage captured and posted to X by Anisa Marcano shows spectators cheer as various contestants pose for the crowd. Marcano's footage ends with the winner receiving a medal.

Speaking after the contest, the winner, who has yet to be identified, joked that he has been "waiting for this day since high school."

Malik, 31, is known for being a member of boyband One Direction as well as a string of solo efforts including "Pillowtalk" and "Fool For You."