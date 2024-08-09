Man shot to death inside Zion home, police say

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot to death in north suburban Zion early Friday morning, police said.

Police said officers responded to a home in the 2900-block of Elizabeth Avenue at about 2:40 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

There, officers found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified him as 39-year-old Eric Irvin, of Zion.

Police believe the shooter fired from outside the home and intentionally targeted Irvin.

The shooting is being investigated and police asked anyone with information to contact them at 847-872-8000.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.