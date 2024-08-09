WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot to death inside Zion home, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 9, 2024 7:45PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- A man was shot to death in north suburban Zion early Friday morning, police said.

Police said officers responded to a home in the 2900-block of Elizabeth Avenue at about 2:40 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

There, officers found a man who had been shot. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified him as 39-year-old Eric Irvin, of Zion.

Police believe the shooter fired from outside the home and intentionally targeted Irvin.

The shooting is being investigated and police asked anyone with information to contact them at 847-872-8000.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW