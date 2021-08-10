Windy City LIVE

How summer heat affects your skin

Pour Moi Skincare offers special Christmas in July deal

This segment is produced with and sponsored by Pour Moi Skincare.

Summer heat and sun ages your skin - but how do you combat it? And what exactly does that heat do to your skin? The Founder and CEO of Pour Moi Climate Smart Skincare Ulli Haslacher chats with Val about how the summer heat and sun ages your skin - and how to fight it!

Get the Summer Essential Trio: Midwest - hydrating balancer, white serum and tropical day cream PLUS a full size temperate day cream PLUS free shipping - that's a $137 value all for the low price of $77!! Head to pourmoiskincare.com for the Summer Essential Trio: Midwest. This low price is going on through August 25th, 2021 - so hurry and get yours today.
