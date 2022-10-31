Illinois Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets for $1 billion jackpot winning numbers drawing

What would you do with a billion dollars?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Powerball fever has swept Illinois with the jackpot at $1 billion for the drawing Monday night.

If someone wins Monday, it will be the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The jackpot rolled over on Saturday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn.

To celebrate Monday, the Illinois Lottery is hosting a "Hallowene Ticket Grab Challenge" hoping to turn the spookiest day of the year into the luckiest for some players.

The Illinois Lottery will give players the chance to scoop up over 1,000 free Powerball tickets at one of the top ten "winningest" Powerball stores in Illinois.

The Lucky Mart on the Southwest Side has sold the most winning Powerball tickets in Illinois this year.

It's located in the 2900-block of West 87th Street. The event will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Players will have a few seconds to grab as many tickets as they can from inside a machine.

Lottery officials are encouraging players to wear their costumes and show their Halloween spirit.

Saturday's jackpot has a cash value of $497.3 million.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 45 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in US lottery history

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

3. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

4. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

5. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

6. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

7. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

8. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

9. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

10. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)