Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $472M

How does the lottery jackpot grow?

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow as no tickets won the $457 million top prize in Saturday's drawing.

The winning numbers for Saturday were 05-36-39-45-57 Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2x

With no jackpot winner, Monday's drawing will have a top prize of $472 million, with a cash option of $342 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot is not far behind, with $432 million up for grabs in Tuesday's drawing.

You should still check your tickets from Saturday night's drawing because you may have matched some of the numbers for a prize.

The biggest all-time lottery jackpot was a $1.5863 billion Powerball prize in 2016.

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.
