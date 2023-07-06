Powerball's winning numbers drawing did not result in a jackpot winner, with the top prize now at more than half a billion.

Powerball winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $590M

If you're looking to more than half a billion dollars, here's your chance!

There were no winners in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

That means the jackpot has now grown to an estimated $590 million, with a cash option of $304.8 million.

Wednesday night's winning numbers were 17-24-48-62-68 and Powerball 23.

RELATED: What to consider if you win the lottery

Powerball was last won back in April. The next drawing is Saturday.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning the top Powerball prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

SEE ALSO: Why does the Powerball jackpot get so high?

Retailers that sell winning Powerball tickets receive a bonus of 1 percent of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

'It's ridiculous': Residents in the 5 states without lotteries feel Powerball envy

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

10 biggest Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots won in U.S. lottery history

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (1 ticket from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $754.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington

10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)