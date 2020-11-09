Pregnant woman, 34, found dead in Austin home fire, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Austin early Monday morning, police saidThe woman, 34, was identified by family as Stephanie Haynes.According to Haynes' sister, Lesley, the 34-year-old was 5 months pregnant.Haynes' body was found inside the a home in the 5000-block of West Gladys shortly before 3 a.m., police said in a statement.She was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.Lesley Haynes went to the home early Monday morning and said she had been worried about her sister for a long time.Police believe Haynes was dead before the fire.The cause of both the woman's death and the fire is not known, police said.Area Four and Arson detectives are investigating along with Fire investigators.A source close to the investigation told ABC7 that the cause of the fire was suspicious.