Pregnant woman, 34, found dead in Austin home fire, police say

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was pronounced dead after a house fire in Austin early Monday morning, police said

The woman, 34, was identified by family as Stephanie Haynes.

According to Haynes' sister, Lesley, the 34-year-old was 5 months pregnant.

Haynes' body was found inside the a home in the 5000-block of West Gladys shortly before 3 a.m., police said in a statement.

She was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Lesley Haynes went to the home early Monday morning and said she had been worried about her sister for a long time.

Police believe Haynes was dead before the fire.

The cause of both the woman's death and the fire is not known, police said.

Area Four and Arson detectives are investigating along with Fire investigators.

A source close to the investigation told ABC7 that the cause of the fire was suspicious.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustinfirechicago fire departmentchicago police departmentdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in Algonquin home; suspect arrested in Colorado
Pfizer: Early data shows COVID vaccine may be 90% effective
43 shot, 6 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Car crashes into Skokie home
OB I-290 shut down on West Side for shooting investigation
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
Illinois COVID-19: IL reports over 10K new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths
Show More
Man, 22, charged in shooting death of Chicago-born rapper King Von
Family desperate to find missing Riverdale woman last seen on West Side
Underwood has slight lead over Oberweis as more votes are counted
Chicago Weather: Windy with mix of sun, clouds and record warmth Monday
Chicago's official Christmas tree set to be delivered
More TOP STORIES News