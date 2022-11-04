President Joe Biden coming to Chicago Friday days before midterm election

GOP House Leader McCarthy to campaign in Oak Brook; VP Harris in Chicago Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- President Joe Biden will travel to Chicago Friday as he joins several high-profile politicians traveling to the area in the days leading up to the election.

First up Friday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will attend a rally in Oak Brook for Keith Pekau. Pekau is running against Democratic incumbent Congressman Sean Casten in the Illinois Sixth Congressional District.

Then Friday night, President Biden will fly to Chicago, where he will attend a political reception. The president will also speak at an event Saturday, but exact details have not been released.

Then on Sunday afternoon, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a rally on the South Side with Governor JB Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton.

ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington says these visits are meant to deliver the message that this is not a typical mid-term election.

"They believe the race is tightening on both sides," Washington said. "They want to get their heavy hitters out. They want to make sure they boost turnout in the last days of the campaign."

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will also be in the Chicago area today.

She'll visit a local high school and then tour the Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont.