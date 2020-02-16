Quick Tip

How to take advantage of President's Day deals

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Are you taking advantage of President's Day deals?

You may not think of February as a big month to shop. But according to DealNews.com, President's Day sales are out there right now and up through Monday.

ABC7's Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles said DealNews.com points customers to some really great deals and steals.

If you're looking for a mattress, there are big bargains out there up to 50% off. You can also find winter weather gear up to 50% off.

Make sure to check out all the sales on laptops and computers as well.
