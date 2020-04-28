Property taxes: DuPage County offers late payment relief to residents affected by coronavirus crisis

The county board voted Tuesday to authorize the County Treasurer to waive late fees on property tax payments for taxpayers who can demonstrate financial hardship due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Interest penalties for late payments of the first installment of property taxes, which are due June 1, are now postponed until September 1, according to county officials.
However, the assistance is only for those who meet certain criteria and you must apply.
In order to receive the relief, the property owner must meet one of the following criteria:
Those who are able to make a payment anytime up to September 1 will be considered timely, according to the county. If a payment of the first installment is made after September 1, penalties will revert to the June 1 deadline.
Property taxes paid through escrow are not subject to relief, according to county officials. They also said, as of now, the September 1 deadline for the second installment of property taxes will remain unchanged and late penalties will still apply.
To apply for waived late payment fees, visit www.dupageco.org/treasurer.