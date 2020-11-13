Shoppers trying to buy long-awaited PlayStation 5 report glitches on Walmart, Best Buy websites

Online shoppers trying to buy Sony's long-awaited PlayStation 5 from Walmart and Best Buy reported error messages and glitches on the retailers' websites as traffic surged throughout the day Thursday.Walmart staggered the release of the PS5 online every three hours beginning at noon ET on Thursday. But customers started experiencing problems with the retailer's website almost immediately."Walmart froze up on me trying to get the new ps5 while I had it in my cart... smh," Twitter user Logan Wilson said around 12:30 pm."Had the ps5 in my cart then Walmart crashed.... pain," @RandfordT tweeted around 1 pm.In a statement, Walmart said Thursday afternoon that it did see a massive traffic surge when the next-gen console was released, "which caused some customers to experience intermittent slowness for a few minutes.""We quickly caught up with the volume and are currently restocking the item for additional release of inventory throughout the day," the statement said.Walmart customers continued to experience problems around 3 pm when the company made its latest round of PS5 consoles available for purchase. At 3:05, Twitter user soccerbabs tweeted that she couldn't get on Walmart's website "without getting an error message."Some Best Buy shoppers had problems similar to Walmart's."Best Buy snatched that PS5 right out of my cart," @theshiningsun tweeted."Yet again had a PS5 in my cart at Best Buy and errored out at the last second," added @JDantastic around 10 am.Best Buy acknowledged some customers were unable to purchase a PS5 on the company's website."For customers still looking for a console, there will be more opportunities to order one on BestBuy.com throughout the holiday season," the company said in a written statement.Some Best Buy shoppers expressed gratitude for the curbside pickup of their PS5."Shout out to @BestBuy for making Console pick-ups quick, friendly and hassle-free!" @Colteastwood tweeted Thursday afternoon."Package secured," added @ashdog_, who also shared a pick of his new PS5 after picking it up.The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.