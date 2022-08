Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra comes to Chicago for first ever concert

The Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra comes to Chicago Saturday. The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture CEO Billy Ocasio joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about the show and h

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the first time in years, the Orquesta Sinfónica de Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra, is performing outside Puerto Rico. It's the group's first-ever performance in Chicago.

It's part of the National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture's events marking five years since the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

The performance starts 7 p.m. Saturday at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets are available here.