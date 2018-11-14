Pumpkin thrown from overpass on Indiana Toll Road causes crash

A windshield was damaged when it was hit by a pumpkin that was thrown from an overpass on the Indiana Toll Road near Michigan City. (Indiana State Police)

A pumpkin was thrown from an overpass onto a vehicle on the Indiana Toll Road near Michigan City, crashing through the windshield and causing a serious crash, according to the Indiana State Police.

The incident is the third reported in the last week in that same area.

The pumpkin was thrown from the North Goldring Road overpass at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, hitting a vehicle driving eastbound near the 44 mile marker.

The driver, a 64-year-old Edwardsburg, Michigan, woman, crashed into a ditch, police said. She sustained minor injuries.

This is the second report of this type of incident at this location and the third in this area since November 7, state police said.

All three incidents happened between 8:44 p.m. and midnight.

Anyone caught committing this crime could be charged with criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, or overpass mischief, a felony, if the victim sustains injuries.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Indiana State Trooper Trent Jones at 574-206-2931.
