'Defund the police': Push for Chicago to cut CPD funding continues among some activists

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was a huge wave of peaceful demonstrations all around Chicago and the suburbs over the weekend over the death of George Floyd.Some of the protesters have advocated for defunding the Chicago Police department. Others meantime just want to see more done to stop the violence."I'm trying to present a new model a restorative justice model here in Chicago, which includes healing circles, peace circles, peace summits," said community leader Tio Hardiman.Haridman says he is not in favor of defunding the Chicago Police Department, but instead, teaching officers how to better handle members of the community."There is no way we should overlook the continued bloodshed in our community here in Chicago," Hardiman said. "People are making big money saying they are reducing gun violence, but at the same time the numbers tell a different story."The Chicago Police Department's budget is $1.78 billion. The city's total budget is $11.65 billion."Why do you continue to fund a system that's broken?" said Illinois state Representative LaShawn Ford of the 8th District.Ford says we should defund the Chicago Police Department and rebuild it from the top down."This system is broken," Ford said. "We've got to tear it down and replace it because tax payer dollars are being wasted."On Sunday, a majority of the Minneapolis City Council vowed to disband the city's police department.Northwest Side Ald. Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez said she's in favor of defunding the Chicago Police Department."We have to consider how much money are we willing to continue to spend in an institution that isn't definitely not working for most of us," she said. "I think it is a beautiful time to imagine what is possible."So what would defunding police departments mean for fighting crime?"We have been pouring more and more resources into our police forces and we are not any safer than we were before," said Elizabeth Jordan of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois. "This is about imagining what a public safety effort looks like that is community led."The Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police said in a statement, "'defunding the police' is a catchy phrase, but it does not capture the complexities and the harm to individuals that would result in actually doing that... We believe that building relationships and building trust is a much better approach."