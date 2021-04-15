Quincy bar owner faces battery charge in attack on Joliet student

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Quincy bar beating victim speaks out about attack

QUINCY, Ill. (WLS) -- A downstate Quincy bar owner has been charged with attacking a college student from Joliet.

Jazzpher Evans says she suffered facial injuries and a concussion in the attack Easter weekend at "The Barn" in Quincy.

Evans spoke exclusively with ABC7's Samantha Chatman about the incident. She said she believes she was attacked because she was Black.

"He didn't even say anything to me at first," she recalled. "The first thing he did was put his hands on me. He didn't ask me to leave. He didn't ask me what I was doing by the DJ booth. His first instinct was to shove me up against the gate."

WATCH | Quincy bar beating victim speaks out about attack
EMBED More News Videos

Jazzpher Evans still has two black eyes and scabs on her face. In her first one-on-one interview, exclusively with ABC7's Samantha Chatman, she recounted the terrifying attack.



She said the bar owner cursed at her, threw her to the ground, punched her and put her in a chokehold until she was unconscious.

The Adams County State's attorney charged bar owner Steven Homan with aggravated battery.

The attorney for Evans' family said they're "encouraged" that charges are being filed, calling this a first step toward justice.

The family is planning a peaceful rally and march in Quincy on Saturday.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
illinoisbarattackwoman injuredbeatingracismcollege student
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of teen killed by CPD to be released Thursday, COPA says
Missing Matteson girl, 10, may be with someone she met online: police
White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodón throwing perfect game thru 7 vs Indians
Chicago cherry trees bloom for 1st time in 7 years
Chicago Loop Alliance proposes closing State St. to vehicles over summer
Popular teacher killed in shootout with Mexican drug cartel
Soldier charged with assault after video shows him accosting Black man
Show More
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, cold
J&J vaccine 'pause' creates ethical dilemma as virus surges
Chicago carjackings down 86% since January, CPD data shows
Minnesota cop will be charged in shooting of Daunte Wright
IL reports 3,536 new COVID cases, 31 deaths
More TOP STORIES News