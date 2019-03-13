R. Kelly arrives in court Wednesday in child support case

RELATED: R. Kelly charged: A look back at key moments of the singer's life and career
Last Saturday, Kelly was released from the Cook County Jail after paying more than $161,000 owed in back child support.
RELATED: R. Kelly released from Cook County Jail
Kelly is charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse. Last month, the Cook County State's Attorney Office said new allegations have surfaced, and at least three women claim, when they were minors, Kelly sexually assaulted them. Kelly pleaded not guilty to all charges.
After the charges were announced, R. Kelly voluntarily surrendered and spent a weekend in jail before a female acquaintance posted a $100,000 bond to get him out.
WATCH: R. Kelly enters Chicago courtroom for child support hearing
R. Kelly's next hearing on the sexual abuse charges is March 22.
The Grammy-winning artist has sold more than 40 million albums in his career.