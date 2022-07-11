'Abort the Supreme Court': Rage Against the Machine display pro-abortion rights messages in concert

Rage Against the Machine displayed pro-abortion rights messages during part of their first show in 11 years in East Troy, Wisconsin, on Saturday, July 9.Footage by Twitter user @thesonofstan shows the band performing their song Freedom as the messages appear on a screen behind them.The screen reads: "Forced birth in a country that is the only wealthy country in the world without any guaranteed paid parental leave at the national level. Forced birth in a country where Black birth-givers experience maternal mortality two to three times higher than that of white birth-givers. Forced birth in a country where gun violence is the number one cause of death among children and teenagers. ABORT THE SUPREME COURT."In late June, Rage Against The Machine said it would donate $475,000 to reproductive rights groups in Wisconsin and Illinois, following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.