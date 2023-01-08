Raising Cane's to open flagship restaurant in Chicago's Loop this week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicken finger chain Raising Cane's is opening a 5,000-square foot flagship restaurant in the Loop this week.

Doors will open at 2 North Michigan Avenue near Madison Street on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The Cane's location will offer mobile app, takeout and dine-in options from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The restaurant will host a "Lucky 20" drawing where 20 customers, ages 13 and older, will be selected to win free Cane's for one year. Entries will be collected from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., and winners, who must be present to win, will be drawn at 9 a.m.

The grand opening celebration will include a photo booth and DJ One Change, the iconic Chicago Bulls DJ. This will be the company's second flagship restaurant in the country, with its first opening in 2022 on the Las Vegas Strip.

"We can't wait to share the fun and excitement from our grand opening celebration with all of Chicago," said Regional Leader of Restaurants Kevin Ryan. "This community has always been a big supporter of Raising Cane's, so to be adding a flagship restaurant on Michigan Ave. - in the heart of the city - is huge for us and all of the Caniacs out there!"