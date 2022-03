Ravinia Festival releases full 2022 schedule

Full Schedule

June

July

August

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Ravinia Music Festival has released its full 2022 schedule, with highlights including Sting, Emmylou Harris, Grace Potter, The Black Crowes, Pitbull and more.This year's lineup features the debuts of 50 artists. More than 100 concerts will take place from May 20 through September 18.New this year will be the first annual Breaking Barriers Festival which will celebrate women conductors and be curated by Chief COnductor Marin Alsop."Ravinia is the premier music destination each summer for listeners of all generations," said Jeffrey P. Haydon, Ravinia's President and CEO. "We have a robust lineup of more than 100 events ranging from global music, jazz, country, and hip-hop, to indie rock, pop, family shows, and of course, classical, featuring the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in residence. We also have chamber music and recitals, films with live scores, our annual celebration of Mexican music and culture, reggae, and American Songbook-truly something for everyone."Tickets will go on sale May 4.Park opens at 6:30 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $20 - (No Lawn Tickets)Park opens at 6:30 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $20 - (No Lawn Tickets)Friday, June 3, 7:00 p.m. - Bennett Gordon Hall: Ravinia Steans Music InstituteBlaise Magnire, violin #Marie Wang, violin #TBA, violaCheng-Hou Lee, cello #Greg Ward, saxophone #Glenn Zaleski, piano #Dan Chmielinski, bass #Kenneth Salters, drums #Jazz GrandstandPark opens at 6:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 - (No Lawn Tickets)Neal FrancisPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $55-$95 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $55 / General Admission $33Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $55-$90 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $55 / General Admission $38Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $90-$115 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $90 / General Admission $44Chicago SinfoniettaJonathan Rush, conductorPark opens at noonTickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $15 - (No Lawn Tickets)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $100-$140 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $100 / General Admission $44Legends of Jazz: Honoring Ramsey LewisAdditional performance: Ravinia Jazz Scholars, 5:30 p.m. on the Carousel StagePark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $65-$80 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $38Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 - Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 - Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $100-$150 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $104 / General Admission $44RSMI Program for Piano & StringsGilbert Kalish, pianoLivestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestivalPark opens at 1:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission - (No Lawn Tickets)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $70-$100 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $58 / General Admission $38.Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $75-$110 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $75 / General Admission $44Trombone Shorty's Voodoo ThreauxdownPark opens at 4:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $75-$105 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $64 / General Admission $44Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 - Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)The Lion King: In Concert Live to FilmComplete film shown on Pavilion and Lawn video screensPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $30-$75 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $45 / General Admission $30Ravinia Steans Music InstituteMaster ClassLivestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestivalPark opens at 1:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission - (No Lawn Tickets)Reimagine The BeatlesPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 - Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)Friday, July 1, 2:00 p.m. - Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Steans Music InstituteRSMI Program for Piano & StringsLivestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestivalPark opens at 1:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission - (No Lawn Tickets)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $75-$95 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $75 / General Admission $49Ravinia Steans Music InstituteLivestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestivalPark opens at 1:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission - (No Lawn Tickets)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $80-$115 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $74 / General Admission $49Chicago PhilharmonicGeorge Stelluto, conductorClassical Mystery Tour: A Tribute to The BeatlesPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $50-$75 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $50 / General Admission $38Thiago Tiberio, conductorComplete film shown on Pavilion and Lawn video screensPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $30-$75 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $45 / General Admission $30Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $110-$140 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $104 / General Admission $49Ravinia Steans Music InstituteLivestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestivalPark opens at 1:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission - (No Lawn Tickets)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $110-$130 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $84 / General Admission $49Ravinia Steans Music InstituteLivestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestivalPark opens at 1:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission - (No Lawn Tickets)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $70-$110 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $70 / General Admission $49Miriam Fried, violinSara Bitlloch, violin #Atar Arad, violaPaul Biss, violaFrans Helmerson, celloChristoph Richter, celloAlessio Bax, pianoPark opens at noonTickets - Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 - Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $95-$140 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $95 / General Admission $49Ravinia Steans Music InstitutePark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 - (No Lawn Tickets)Ravinia Steans Music InstituteMaster ClassMiriam Fried, violinLivestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestivalPark opens at 1:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission - (No Lawn Tickets)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $130-$155 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $130 / General Admission $49Ravinia Steans Music InstituteLivestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestivalPark opens at 1:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission - (No Lawn Tickets)The Sarod TrilogyPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 - Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)Ravinia Steans Music InstituteLivestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestivalPark opens at 1:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission - (No Lawn Tickets)Marin Alsop, conductorStewart Goodyear, pianoJulia Perry: Study for Orchestra * (CSO premiere)Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: SheherazadePeter Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $30-$95 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15Kids Concerts seriesPark opens at 9:30 a.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $20 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $20 / General Admission $15Ravinia Steans Music InstituteLivestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestivalPark opens at 1:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission - (No Lawn Tickets)Marin Alsop, conductorMarcus Roberts TrioTraditonal spiritualMarcus Roberts: Rhapsody in D * (CSO premiere)Traditonal spiritual: "Going Home"Antonín Dvoák: "New World" SymphonyPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $30-$95 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15Marin Alsop, conductorLudwig van Beethoven: "Pastoral" SymphonyRichard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony (with projected images)Park opens at 3:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $30-$95 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15Ravinia Steans Music InstitutePark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 - (No Lawn Tickets)Ravinia Steans Music InstituteLivestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestivalPark opens at 1:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission - (No Lawn Tickets)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 - Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $135-$170 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $114 / General Admission $49Ravinia Steans Music InstituteLivestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestivalPark opens at 1:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission - (No Lawn Tickets)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Lawn: General Admission $30 (No Premium Blocks)Ravinia Steans Music InstituteLivestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestivalPark opens at 1:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission - (No Lawn Tickets)Chicago Symphony ChorusMarin Alsop, conductorYeree Suh, soprano (CSO debut)Matthias Goerne, baritoneGrayna Bacewicz: Music for Strings, Trumpets, and Percussion * (CSO premiere)Johannes Brahms: A German RequiemPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35-$145 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15Let's Misbehave!: The Life and Music of Cole PorterPark opens at noonTickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 - (No Lawn Tickets)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $55-$85 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $TBD / General Admission $TBDChicago Symphony OrchestraMarin Alsop, conductorLeslie Odom Jr., vocalist (CSO debut)Park opens at 4:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35-$125 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 - Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)Just Like That ... TourPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $95-$140 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $95 / General Admission $38Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 - Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)Chicago Symphony OrchestraMarin Alsop, conductor (1)Anna Duczmal-Mróz, guest conductor (CSO debut; 2022 Taki Alsop fellow) (2)Laura Jackson, guest conductor (CSO debut; 2004 Taki Alsop fellow) (3)Jeri Lynne Johnson, guest conductor (CSO debut; 2005 Taki Alsop fellow) (4)Taki Alsop Conducting Fellowship 20th Anniversary CelebrationPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35-$145 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15Chicago Symphony OrchestraChicago Symphony Chorus (2)Chicago Children's Choir (2)Marin Alsop, conductorMusicians from the Silk Road Ensemble (1)Cristina Pato, bagpipesKayhan Kalhor, kamanchehDavid Krakauer, klezmer clarinetMichael Ward-Bergeman, hyper-accordionJanai Brugger, soprano # (2)Jaye Ladymore, narrator (2)Osvaldo Golijov: Rose of the Winds * (1)Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 3 (Kaddish) (2)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35-$145 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15Kids Concerts seriesJeri Lynne Johnson, conductorLudwig van Beethoven: Adagio molto and Allegro molto from Symphony No. 2Jessie Montgomery: Because (arr. Jannina Norpoth)(Adapted from the book by Mo Willems and illustrated by Amber Ren)Park opens at 11:00 a.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $15 - (No Lawn Tickets)Sunday, July 31, 6:30 p.m. - Pavilion: esperanza spalding, Monsieur PerinéBreaking Barriers seriesPark opens at 4:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $75-$100 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $75 / General Admission $38Ravinia Steans Music InstituteMaster ClassJames Conlon, conductorLivestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestivalPark opens at 1:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission - (No Lawn Tickets)Wayne Marshall, conductor and pianoLeonard Bernstein: Overture to CandideLeonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side StoryLeonard Bernstein: Divertimento for OrchestraWayne Marshall: Improvisation on a song by Stephen SondheimGeorge Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: A Symphonic Picture (arr. Robert Russell Bennett)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35-$95 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15Serge Rachmaninoff: Etudes-tableaux, op. 33 *Nikolai Medtner: Piano Sonata No. 5Alexander Scriabin: Five Preludes, op. 16Alexander Scriabin: Two Impromptus, op. 12 *Sergei Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 7Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 - Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductorConrad Tao, piano (CSO debut)Claude Debussy: Ibéria from Images pour orchestreMaurice Ravel: Piano ConcertoGabriela Ortiz: Téenek (Invenciones de territorio) * (Midwest premiere)Aaron Copland: El Salón MéxicoJosé Pablo Moncayo: HuapangoPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35-$75 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15Kids Concerts seriesJazzmeia Horn, vocalistPark opens at 10:00 a.m.Tickets - Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $15 - Lawn: General Admission $5 (No Premium Blocks)Ravinia Steans Music InstituteLivestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestivalPark opens at noonTickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission - (No Lawn Tickets)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $75-$110 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $75 / General Admission $44Ravinia Steans Music InstituteLivestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestivalPark opens at noonTickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission - (No Lawn Tickets)Kevin Stites, conductor and music direction (CSO debut)Rob Lindley, stage director and conceptFeaturing vocalists Alexandra Billings , Heather Headley, and Brian Stokes MitchellYours, Stephen SondheimAn evening celebrating the letters, mentorship, and music of Stephen SondheimPark opens at 3:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35-$145 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15Ravinia Steans Music InstituteLivestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestivalPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission - (No Lawn Tickets)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Lawn: General Admission $25 (No Premium Blocks)Ravinia Steans Music InstituteLivestreamed for free at youtube.com/raviniafestivalPark opens at 1:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Free Admission - (No Lawn Tickets)Chicago Symphony OrchestraApollo Chorus of ChicagoJames Conlon, conductorLucas Meachem, baritone (Don Giovanni) (CSO debut)Kristinn Sigmundsson, bass (Commendatore)Rachel Willis-Srensen, soprano (Donna Anna) (CSO debut)Saimir Pirgu, tenor (Don Ottavio)Nicole Car, soprano (Donna Elvira) (CSO debut)Craig Colclough, bass-baritone (Leporello)Brent Michael Smith, bass (Masetto) (CSO debut)Erica Petrocelli, soprano (Zerlina) (CSO debut)Vlad Iftinca, harpsichord and assistant conductor (CSO debut)Garnett Bruce, stage directorWolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don GiovanniPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $105 - Lawn: General Admission $15 (No Premium Blocks)Chicago Symphony OrchestraApollo Chorus of ChicagoJames Conlon, conductorMatthew Polenzani, tenor (Tito)Guangqun Yu, soprano (Vitellia) (CSO debut)Emily D'Angelo, mezzo-soprano (Sesto) # (CSO debut)Janai Brugger, soprano (Servilia) #Ashley Dixon, mezzo-soprano (Annio) # (CSO debut)Kristinn Sigmundsson, bass (Publio)Louis Lohraseb, harpsichord and assistant conductor (CSO debut)Harry Silverstein, stage directorWolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito * (CSO premiere)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $105 - Lawn: General Admission $15 (No Premium Blocks)Chicago Symphony OrchestraApollo Chorus of ChicagoJames Conlon, conductorLucas Meachem, baritone (Don Giovanni)Kristinn Sigmundsson, bass (Commendatore)Rachel Willis-Srensen, soprano (Donna Anna)Saimir Pirgu, tenor (Don Ottavio)Nicole Car, soprano (Donna Elvira)Craig Colclough, bass-baritone (Leporello)Brent Michael Smith, bass (Masetto)Erica Petrocelli, soprano (Zerlina)Vlad Iftinca, harpsichord and assistant conductorGarnett Bruce, stage directorWolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don GiovanniPark opens at 11:00 a.m.Tickets - Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $90 - Lawn: General Admission $15 (No Premium Blocks)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $85-$130 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $85 / General Admission $44Chicago Symphony OrchestraApollo Chorus of ChicagoJames Conlon, conductorMatthew Polenzani, tenor (Tito)Guangqun Yu, soprano (Vitellia)Emily D'Angelo, mezzo-soprano (Sesto) #Janai Brugger, soprano (Servilia) #Ashley Dixon, mezzo-soprano (Annio) #Kristinn Sigmundsson, bass (Publio)Louis Lohraseb, harpsichord and assistant conductorHarry Silverstein, stage directorWolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di TitoPark opens at 11:00 a.m.Tickets - Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $90 - Lawn: General Admission $15 (No Premium Blocks)A Live Tribute to His FatherKazayahPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $60-$80 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $60 / General Admission $44Monday, August 15, 6:00 p.m. - Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Steans Music InstituteRSMI Program for SingersPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 - (No Lawn Tickets)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $65-$100 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $58 / General Admission $33Wednesday, August 17, 7:30 p.m. - Martin TheatreEmily D'Angelo, mezzo-soprano #Kevin Murphy, pianoProgram to include selections from Emily D'Angelo's Deutche Grammophon-debut album enargeia (rearrangedfor voice and piano) plus songs by late-Romantic composersPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 - Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)Peter Oundjian, conductorItzhak Perlman, violinSamuel Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade for Orchestra *Felix Mendelssohn: Violin ConcertoModest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (arr. Maurice Ravel)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35-$145 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15Steven Reineke, conductorKatie Rose Clarke, vocalist (CSO debut)Montego Glover, vocalist (CSO debut)Jordan Donica, vocalist (CSO debut)Matt Doyle, vocalistOnce Upon a Time: Alan Menken's BroadwayProgram to include songs from The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas,The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Hercules, and Little Shop of HorrorsPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35-$145 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15Kids Concerts seriesPark opens at noonTickets - Lawn: General Admission $15 (No Premium Blocks)Ravinia Steans Music InstituteLee Musiker, piano and program curatorSondheim SongbookProgram to include the music and lyrics of Stephen SondheimPark opens at noonTickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 - (No Lawn Tickets)Saturday, August 20, 8:00 p.m. - PavilionA.R. RahmanProgram to include the Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe-winning film composer's Bollywood hits and morePark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $105-$180 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $105 / General Admission $44Emil de Cou, conductorInmo Yang, violin # (CSO debut)Tchaikovsky SpectacularPeter Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Battle of Poltava * (CSO premiere) and Cossack Dance (Hopak) from MazeppaPeter Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Violin ConcertoPeter Ilyich Tchaikovsky: Theme and Variations from Suite No. 3Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture (with cannons)Park opens at 3:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35-$145 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $15Virtuosic Fugue, Vol. 2Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata and Fugue in D majorFelix Mendelssohn: Prelude and Fugue in E minor *Dmitri Shostakovich: Prelude and Fugue in D minorMarc-André Hamelin: Étude No. 12 (Prelude and Fugue) *Ludwig van Beethoven: "Hammerklavier" SonataPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 - (No Lawn Tickets)Can't Stop Us Now TourPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $115-$155 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $115 / General Admission $49Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $85-$130 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $85 / General Admission $44Saturday, August 27, 1:00 p.m. - Bennett Gordon HallAnthony de Mare, pianoLiaisons: Reimagining Sondheim from the PianoPark opens at noonTickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 - (No Lawn Tickets)My SongsJoe SumnerPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $170-$200 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $114 / General Admission $49Yoonah Kim, clarinetBrian Hong, violin and co-artistic directorStefan Jackiw, violin #Rosalind Ventris, violaAlexander Hersh, cello and co-artistic director #Drew Petersen, piano #Dancing with the ShadowFelipe Tovar-Henao: String Trio * (world premiere)Eleanor Alberga: Duo from Dancing with the Shadow *Béla Bartók: ContrastsWolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet QuintetPark opens at noonTickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 - (No Lawn Tickets)My SongsJoe SumnerPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $170-$200 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $114 / General Admission $49Vadim Gluzman, violinFrancesco Geminiani: La Follia Variations for String Orchestra (arr. Michi Wiancko) *Adolphus Hailstork: Sonata da Chiesa *Antonio Vivaldi: The Four SeasonsPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 - Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $45-$65 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $45Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $85-$115 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $85 / General Admission $44Fazl Say: Violin Sonata No. 1 *Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 10William Grant Still: Suite for Violin and Piano *Robert Schumann: Violin Sonata No. 2Park opens at noonTickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 - (No Lawn Tickets)Dame Jane Glover, conductorGarrick Ohlsson, pianoJoseph Haydn: "Fire" Symphony *Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: "Jeunehomme" ConcertoJohann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal FireworksPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35-$75 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $65 / General Admission $10Naturally 7Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $120-$155 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $120 / General Admission $49All That's to Come TourPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $55-$85 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $55 / General Admission $33Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $190-$280 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $140 / General Admission $85Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Lawn: General Admission $25 (No Premium Blocks)Saturday, September 10, 1:00 p.m. - Bennett Gordon HallInna Faliks, pianoReimagine: Beethoven and Ravel - Nine Premieres (live world premiere of project)Peter Golub: Bagatelle *Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante con moto from Six Bagatelles, op. 126Tamir Hendelman: Bagatelle *Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Six Bagatelles, op. 126Richard Danielpour: Bagatelle (Childhood Nightmare) *Ludwig van Beethoven: Andante from Six Bagatelles, op. 126Ian Krouse: Etude No. 2a (Ad fugam) *Ludwig van Beethoven: Presto from Six Bagatelles, op. 126Mark Carlson: Sweet Nothings *Ludwig van Beethoven: Quasi allegretto from Six Bagatelles, op. 126David Lefkowitz: Bagatelle *Ludwig van Beethoven: Presto-Andante amabile e con moto from Six Bagatelles, op. 126Paola Prestini: Variations on a Spell *Timo Andres: Old Ground *Billy Childs: Pursuit *Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la nuitPark opens at noonTickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 - (No Lawn Tickets)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $190-$280 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $140 / General Admission $85Chicago and ChopinProgram to include works by Stacy Garrop, Shulamit Ran, and Fryderyk Franciszek ChopinPark opens at noonTickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 - (No Lawn Tickets)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $125-$155 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $125 / General Admission $44Eric Jacobsen, conductorThe Kreutzer ProjectColin Jacobsen: Kreutzings * (Chicago premiere)Ludwig van Beethoven: Kreutzer Concerto after Violin Sonata No. 9 (arr. Colin Jacobsen) *Anna Clyne: Shorthand * (Midwest premiere)Leo Janáek: Kreutzer Sonata after String Quartet No. 1 (arr. Colin Jacobsen, orch. Michael P. Atkinson) *Traditional: Moravian/Slovakian folk songs (arr. Colin Jacobsen)Park opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Martin Theatre: Reserved Seats $60 - Lawn: General Admission $10 (No Premium Blocks)Hubbard Street Dance ChicagoEvolutionPark opens at 5:00 p.m.Tickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $35-$125 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $25 (No General Admission)Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Two Rondos, H. 283 * and 271 *Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 2Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Two Fantasies, H. 277 * and 291 *Peter Etvs: Dances of the Brush-Footed Butterfly *Johannes Brahms: Selections from Seven Fantasies, op. 116Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 30Park opens at noonTickets - Bennett Gordon Hall: Reserved Seats $12 - (No Lawn Tickets)Metro and Smartbar 40th Anniversary at RaviniaPark opens at 3:30 p.m.Tickets - Lawn: General Admission $30 (No Premium Blocks)Daylong celebration of Mexican culture, featuring family performances and activities throughout the parkPavilion:Kumbia KingsDos SantosPark opening time to be announcedTickets - Pavilion: Reserved Seats $50-$75 - Lawn: Premium Blocks $50 / General Admission $33