Ravinia Festival releases full 2021 schedule

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The Ravinia Festival has released its full concert schedule for the 2021 season Thursday morning, featuring 64 performances taking place from June through September.Tickets for concerts will go on sale in two phases, with the general public able to buy tickets on June 16 for concerts between July 1 and August 15, Tickets for concerts after August 15 will go on sale on July 21."More than ever before, we look forward to welcoming audiences back to Ravinia to be reinspired by live music together," said Ravinia President and CEO Jeffrey P. Haydon. "As one of the nation's best outdoor music venues, Ravinia is perfectly positioned to welcome audiences to comfortably experience live music together again." He continued, "While this year's experience may be a little different, we look forward to continuing one of Chicagoland's favorite summertime traditions with music under the stars."The schedule includes a six-week residency by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra as well as a series of Carousel Concerts of casual evening performances of jazz folk, and bluegrass music at the carousel-styled rotunda on the North Lawn with general admission lawn seating only.The South Lawn will have prereserved, distanced pods for two, four, or six people and will feature a dedicated screen showing the live video feed of the stage. The North Lawn will have a reduced capacity of general admission access with first-come, first-served seating.Ravinia worked with Northwestern Medicine to come up with health protocols, including shorter concerts, reduced audience capacity and shortened park hours before concerts. For more information on Ravinia's health and safety policies, visit www.ravinia.org/page/2021Policies For the first time, Ravinia has partnered with Metra and all Union Pacific North line trains will honor Ravinia tickets as train fares.Full Ravinia Schedule:Friday, June 4, 7:00 p.m. - Livestream from Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Steans Music InstituteAvalon String Quartet #Greg Ward, saxophone #Glenn Zaleski, piano #Dan Chmielinski, bass #Kenneth Salters, drums #"Bridges" Jazz/Classical Fusion Composition Competition 2020 WinnersSteven Feifke: The Promised Land * (2020 winner)Addison Frei: Comment of War * (2020 winner)Zachary Rich: Insomnolence * (2020 winner)Michael Orenstein: Staircase (2019 winner)Free livestream on YouTube.com/RaviniaFestival - No in-park admissionFriday, June 11, 6:00 p.m. - Livestream from Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Steans Music InstituteRSMI Program for JazzJazz GrandstandFree livestream on YouTube.com/RaviniaFestival - No in-park admissionThursday, July 1, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionGarrick Ohlsson, pianoThe Breadth of Brahms for Solo Piano, Part 1/4Brahms: Eight Piano Pieces, op. 76Brahms: Variations on an Original Theme *Brahms: Variations on a Hungarian Song *Brahms: Three Intermezzos, op. 117Brahms: Paganini Variations, Book 1Friday, July 2, 7:30 p.m. - Lawn (Broadcast from Bennett Gordon Hall)Miriam Fried, violinMark Steinberg, violinAtar Arad, violaPaul Biss, violaPeter Stumpf, celloAlon Goldstein, pianoMozart: String Quintet No. 5Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 1George Walker: Molto adagio (Lyric for Strings) from String Quartet No. 1 *Saturday, July 3, 6:30 p.m. - PavilionChicago FestivalIdes of March with Jim PeterikShemekia CopelandThis special daylong festival featuring Chicago-area artists is presented to thank the invited audience ofessential, frontline, and healthcare workers; first responders; neighborhood partners; and families whoparticipate in Reach Teach Play programs at Ravinia for their efforts and dedication over the past year.Before the main-stage event in the Pavilion, there will be performances on the Lawn and in the Carousel,inaugurating a series of casual evening concerts of jazz, folk, and bluegrass music, featuring:Chicago Jazz Orchestra SextetMucca PazzaSouth Shore Drill TeamMonday, July 5, 5:00 p.m. - Livestream from Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Steans Music InstituteRSMI Program for Piano & StringsFree livestream on YouTube.com/RaviniaFestival - No in-park admissionMonday, July 5, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionGarrick Ohlsson, pianoThe Breadth of Brahms for Solo Piano, Part 2/4Brahms: Two Rhapsodies, op. 79Brahms: Six Piano Pieces, op. 118Brahms: Ballade No. 1Brahms: Ballade No. 2Brahms: Handel VariationsTuesday, July 6, 5:00 p.m. - Livestream from Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Steans Music InstituteRSMI Program for Piano & StringsFree livestream on YouTube.com/RaviniaFestival - No in-park admissionWednesday, July 7, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionGarrick Ohlsson, pianoThe Breadth of Brahms for Solo Piano, Part 3/4Brahms: Seven Fantasies, op. 116Brahms: Paganini Variations, Book 2Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 3Thursday, July 8, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionVladimir Feltsman, pianoBeethoven: Seven Bagatelles, op. 33Schubert: Four Impromptus, D. 935Friday, July 9, 8:00 p.m. - PavilionChicago Symphony OrchestraMarin Alsop, conductorJorge Federico Osorio, pianoJoan Tower: Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1 *Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23Beethoven: Symphony No. 7Saturday, July 10, 8:00 p.m. - PavilionChicago Symphony OrchestraMarin Alsop, conductorJonathan Rush, guest conductor (CSO debut) (1)Jaye Ladymore, narrator (2)Celebrating AmericaLaura Karpman: All American * (Midwest premiere)Stacy Garrop: The Battle for the Ballot * (Midwest premiere) (2)Carlos Simon: Fate Now Conquers * (Midwest premiere) (1)James P. Johnson: Harlem Symphony * (CSO premiere)James P. Johnson: Victory Stride * (CSO premiere)Sunday, July 11, 2:00 p.m. - PavilionKids Concert SeriesClassic Kids LIVE: Beethoven Lives UpstairsOistrakh Symphony of ChicagoSunday, July 11, 5:00 p.m. - Livestream from Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Steans Music InstituteRSMI Program for Piano & StringsFree livestream on YouTube.com/RaviniaFestival - No in-park admissionMonday, July 12, 5:00 p.m. - Livestream from Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Steans Music InstituteRSMI Program for Piano & StringsFree livestream on YouTube.com/RaviniaFestival - No in-park admissionMonday, July 12, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionGarrick Ohlsson, pianoThe Breadth of Brahms for Solo Piano, Part 4/4Brahms: Scherzo, op. 4Brahms: Piano Sonata No. 1Brahms: Sixteen Waltzes, op. 39Brahms: Four Piano Pieces, op. 119Tuesday, July 13, 8:00 p.m. - CarouselKurt Elling and Charlie HunterWednesday, July 14, 6:00 p.m. - Lawn (Broadcast from Bennett Gordon Hall)Ravinia Steans Music InstituteRSMI Program for Piano & StringsThursday, July 15, 5:00 p.m. - Livestream from Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Steans Music InstituteRSMI Program for Piano & StringsFree livestream on YouTube.com/RaviniaFestival - No in-park admissionFriday, July 16, 5:00 p.m. - Livestream from Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Steans Music InstituteRSMI Program for Piano & StringsFree livestream on YouTube.com/RaviniaFestival - No in-park admissionFriday, July 16, 8:00 p.m. - PavilionChicago Symphony OrchestraMarin Alsop, conductorMidori, violinJessie Montgomery: Banner * (CSO premiere)Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 1Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 ("Italian")Saturday, July 17, 8:00 p.m. - PavilionChicago Symphony OrchestraMarin Alsop, conductorLuká Vondráek, piano (CSO debut)Ravel: Le tombeau de CouperinGinastera: Variaciones concertantesBeethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 ("Emperor")Sunday, July 18, 6:00 p.m. - PavilionGala Evening Benefiting Reach Teach PlayChicago Symphony OrchestraMarin Alsop, conductorCynthia Erivo, vocalist (CSO debut)Legendary Women's VoicesSongs by some of the greatest female singers of all time and orchestral works by female composersTuesday, July 20, 5:00 p.m. - Livestream from Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Steans Music InstituteRSMI Program for Piano & StringsFree livestream on YouTube.com/RaviniaFestival - No in-park admissionTuesday, July 20, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionAlan Cumming and Ari ShapiroOch & Oy! A Considered CabaretAlan Cumming (Cabaret, The Good Wife) and Ari Shapiro (NPR's All Things Considered, Pink Martini) bothtransport audiences to other worlds through their stories; now they're joining forces in song through this eveningof tunes and tall talesWednesday, July 21, 5:00 p.m. - Livestream from Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Steans Music InstituteRSMI Program for Piano & StringsFree livestream on YouTube.com/RaviniaFestival - No in-park admissionWednesday, July 21, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionAlexander Malofeev, pianoRachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 1Medtner: Two Fairy Tales ("Dance Tale" and "Tale of the Elves") *Tchaikovsky: Dumka: Russian Rustic Scene *Prokofiev: Piano Sonata No. 7Thursday, July 22, 5:00 p.m. - Livestream from Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Steans Music InstituteRSMI Program for Piano & StringsFree livestream on YouTube.com/RaviniaFestival - No in-park admissionThursday, July 22, 8:00 p.m. - PavilionChicago Symphony OrchestraMarin Alsop, conductorJulia Bullock, soprano (CSO debut)Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 ("Classical")Mahler: Symphony No. 4 for soprano and orchestra (arr. Klaus Simon) * (CSO premiere of arr.)Friday, July 23, 8:00 p.m. - PavilionChicago Symphony OrchestraMarin Alsop, conductorAnthony McGill, clarinet (CSO debut)Haydn: Symphony No. 66 *Copland: Clarinet ConcertoBrahms: Variations on a Theme by HaydnSaturday, July 24, 8:00 p.m. - PavilionClassic Albums LiveLed Zeppelin IVSunday, July 25, 1:00 p.m. - PavilionMisha Dichter, pianoBeethoven: Six Bagatelles, op. 126Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32Schubert: Piano Sonata D. 960Sunday, July 25, 8:00 p.m. - PavilionJazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton MarsalisMonday, July 26, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionMisha and Cipa Dichter, piano duoDvoák: Eight Slavonic DancesLiszt: Les préludes (d'aprs Lamartine)Grainger: Fantasy on George Gershwin's Porgy and BessTuesday, July 27, 8:00 p.m. - PavilionChicago Symphony OrchestraSteven Reineke, conductorBetsy Wolfe, vocalist (1)Matt Doyle, vocalist (CSO debut) (2)Broadway TodayAndrew Lloyd Webber: Selections from Phantom of the Opera (arr. Calvin Custer)Alan Menken: "Santa Fe" from Newsies (orch. Steven Reineke) (2)Jason Robert Brown: "A Summer in Ohio" from The Last Five Years (orch. Fred Barton) (1)Glen Hansard/Markéta Irglová: "Falling Slowly" from Once (orch. Jack Everly) (12)John Kander: Chicago Suite (arr. Michael Gibson)Benj Pasek/Justin Paul: "Waving Through a Window" from Dear Evan Hansen (orch. Sam Shoup) (2)Sara Bareilles: "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress (orch. Steven Reineke) (1)Lebo M/Mark Mancina/Jay Rifkin:"He Lives in You" from The Lion King (arr. Steven Reineke)Andrew Lloyd Webber: "Jellicle Ball" from CatsStephen Schwartz: "Popular" from Wicked (1)Stephen Sondheim: "Being Alive" from Company (2)Alan Menken: "Suddenly, Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors (arr. Sam Shoup) (12)Wednesday, July 28, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionZukerman TrioPinchas Zukerman, violinAmanda Forsyth, celloShai Wosner, piano (substituting for Angela Cheng)Beethoven: "Kakadu" VariationsMozart: Violin Sonata in E minorFauré: ElégieBrahms: Scherzo (Sonatensatz)Brahms: Piano Trio No. 2Thursday, July 29, 8:00 p.m. - PavilionChicago Symphony OrchestraPinchas Zukerman, conductor and violinMozart: Adagio for violin and orchestra, K. 261Mozart: Rondo for violin and orchestra, K. 373Elgar: Serenade for StringsBeethoven: Symphony No. 2Friday, July 30, 8:00 p.m. - PavilionBrian McKnightSaturday, July 31, 8:00 p.m. - PavilionYacht Rock RevueSunday, August 1, 8:00 p.m. - PavilionMichael Feinstein and Betty BuckleyTuesday, August 3, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionApollo's FireJeannette Sorrell, conductor and harpsichordErica Schuller, sopranoBrian Giebler, tenorSummer Nights in VeniceI. Party at the PalazzoVivaldi: Ciaccona from Concerto in C major, RV 114Monteverdi: Zefiro torna e di soavi accenti ("Ciaccona"), SV 251 from Scherzi Musicali (1632)Vivaldi: Concerto for Two Violins in A minor, RV 522II. L'Amore difficileStrozzi: Che si pu fare? (What can you do?), op. 8, no. 6 *Monteverdi: "Pur ti miro" ("I adore you") from L'incoronazione di Poppea, SV 308 *Porpora: "Alto Giove" from Polifemo (arr. J. Sorrell) *Monteverdi: O rosetta, che rosetta, SV 237 from Scherzi Musicali (1607) *Monteverdi: Damigella tutta bella, SV 235 from Scherzi Musicali (1607) *III. Summer MadnessMonteverdi: Ohimé ch'io cado, ohimé (Alas, I tumble down), SV 316 *Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G minor, RV 315 ("Summer") from The Four SeasonsVivaldi: La Folia (Madness) after Trio Sonata in D minor, RV 63 ("Follia") (arr. J. Sorrell)Wednesday, August 4, 8:00 p.m. - CarouselBrett DennenThursday, August 5, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionMichelle DeYoung, mezzo-soprano #Kevin Murphy, pianoJ. Nicole Brooks, readerChristina Georgina Rossetti: "Ariadne to Theseus" (poem)Haydn: Arianna a NaxosPablo Neruda: "Tonight I Can Write" (poem)Mahler: Songs of a WayfarerMaya Angelou: "When Great Trees Fall" (poem)Korngold: Songs of Farewell *Friday, August 6, 8:00 p.m. - PavilionChicago Symphony OrchestraJames Conlon, conductorWilliam Hagen, violin (CSO debut)All-Mozart EveningSaturday, August 7, 11:00 a.m. - PavilionKids Concert SeriesLaurie BerknerSaturday, August 7, 8:00 p.m. - PavilionChicago Symphony OrchestraGuest artists and repertoire to be announced at a later dateSunday, August 8, 3:00 p.m. - Livestream from Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Steans Music InstituteRSMI Program for VoiceFree livestream on YouTube.com/RaviniaFestival - No in-park admissionSunday, August 8, 5:00 p.m. - PavilionChicago Symphony OrchestraYue Bao, conductor (CSO debut)Stella Chen, violin # (CSO debut)Matthew Lipman, viola # (CSO debut)Chen Yi: Duo Ye No. 1 for chamber orchestra * (CSO premiere)Mozart: Sinfonia concertante for violin and violaTchaikovsky: Suite No. 4 ("Mozartiana")Monday, August 9, 3:00 p.m. - Livestream from Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Steans Music InstituteRSMI Program for VoiceFree livestream on YouTube.com/RaviniaFestival - No in-park admissionMonday, August 9, 7:00 p.m. - Livestream from Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Steans Music InstituteRSMI Program for VoiceFree livestream on YouTube.com/RaviniaFestival - No in-park admissionTuesday, August 10, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionJudy CollinsMadeleine PeyrouxWednesday, August 11, 8:00 p.m. - CarouselSidelineThursday, August 12, 8:00 p.m. - PavilionChicago Symphony OrchestraMichael Stern, conductorJoshua Bell, violinLarisa Martínez, soprano (CSO debut)Voice and the ViolinFriday, August 13, 8:00 p.m. - PavilionChicago Symphony OrchestraMichael Stern, conductorJoshua Bell, violinProgram to include:Beethoven: Violin ConcertoSaturday, August 14, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionWillie Nelson & FamilyNate SmithSunday, August 15, 5:00 p.m. - PavilionChicago Symphony OrchestraGeorge Stelluto, conductor (CSO debut)Tchaikovsky SpectacularTchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy OvertureTchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture (with cannons)Wednesday, August 18, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionGladys KnightThursday, August 19, 3:00 p.m. - Livestream from Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Steans Music InstituteRSMI Program for VoiceFree livestream on YouTube.com/RaviniaFestival - No in-park admissionThursday, August 19, 7:00 p.m. - Livestream from Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Steans Music InstituteRSMI Program for VoiceFree livestream on YouTube.com/RaviniaFestival - No in-park admissionFriday, August 20, 7:00 p.m. - Livestream from Bennett Gordon HallRavinia Steans Music InstituteRSMI Program for VoiceFree livestream on YouTube.com/RaviniaFestival - No in-park admissionFriday, August 20, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionThe Infamous StringdustersLeftover SalmonSaturday, August 21, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionThe Beach BoysEach ticket purchased includes a download of Mike Love's latest album, 12 Sides of SummerSunday, August 22, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionThe Beach BoysEach ticket purchased includes a download of Mike Love's latest album, 12 Sides of SummerTuesday, August 24, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionJohn Hiatt and The Jerry Douglas BandThursday, August 26, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionLake Street DiveFriday, August 27, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionTrainSaturday, August 28, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionTrainSunday, August 29, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionKing CrimsonThe Zappa BandTuesday, August 31, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionDavóne Tines, bass-baritoneAdam Nielsen, pianoRecital No. 1: MassAn exploration of the Mass woven through Western European, African American, and 21st-century traditionsI. KyrieCaroline Shaw: Kyrie * (Midwest premiere)Bach: "Wie jammern mich" from Cantata No. 170 *Tyshawn Sorey: Songs for Death * (Midwest premiere)II. Agnus DeiCaroline Shaw: Agnus Dei * (Midwest premiere)Bach: "Komm, sües Kreuz" from Saint Matthew PassionMargaret Bonds: To a Brown Girl, Dead *III. CredoCaroline Shaw: Credo * (Midwest premiere)Bach: "Mache dich, mein Herze, rein" from Saint Matthew PassionMoses Hogan, arr.: "Give Me Jesus" *IV. GloriaCaroline Shaw: Gloria * (Midwest premiere)Bach: "Quia fecit mihi magna" from Magnificat *Moses Hogan, arr.: "My Good Lord Done Been Here" *V. SanctusCaroline Shaw: Sanctus * (Midwest premiere)Davóne Tines, arr.: "Amazing Grace" *Eastman: Prelude to The Holy Presence of Joan d'Arc *VI. BenedictusIgee Dieudonné / D. Tines: Chorale *Wednesday, September 1, 7:00 p.m. - PavilionCollective SoulBetter Than EzraTonicTuesday, September 7, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionLara Downes, pianoRachel Barton Pine, violinIfetayo Ali-Landing, celloMembers of the Chicago SinfoniettaRising Sun: Migration and RenaissanceTracing the journey, physical and metaphorical, of the Great Migration and the creative flowering of the ChicagoBlack Renaissance, this program features music-by artists whose work and lives were transformed by the journeynorth-that tells stories of migration and metamorphosis, trial and triumph, courage, creativity, and collaboration.Program includes:Margaret Bonds: Spiritual Suite *Margaret Bonds: "Dream Variations" from Three Dream PortraitsSam Cooke: "A Change Is Gonna Come"Nora Holt: Nora's Dance *Florence Price: Piano Quintet in A minor *Florence Price: Andante con espressione for violin and piano *Lil Hardin Armstrong: "Just For a Thrill"Wednesday, September 8, 8:00 p.m. - PavilionChicago SinfoniettaMei-Ann Chen, conductorSounds of DanceColeridge-Taylor: Danse ngre from African Suite *J. Strauss Jr.: The Blue Danube WaltzChopin: Grande valse brillante (arr. Stravinsky)Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (arr. Still) *Smetana: The Moldau from My FatherlandDvoák: Slavonic Dance No. 8Arturo Márquez: Conga del Fuego Nuevo *Thursday, September 9, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionNexus Chamber MusicBen Baker, violin #Brian Hong, violin and co-artistic directorJordan Bak, violaAlexander Hersh, cello and co-artistic director #Stefán Ragnar Hskuldsson, fluteKristina Bachrach, sopranoAugusta Read Thomas, composer and emceeUpon Wings of WordsAmy Beach: Theme and Variations for flute and string quartet *Augusta Read Thomas: Upon Wings of Words (Emily Dickinson Settings) for soprano and string quartet *(world premiere)Alma Mahler: Five Lieder (1910) for soprano and string quartet (arr. Cliff Colnot) *Friday, September 10, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionIndigo GirlsAni DiFrancoSaturday, September 11, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionBlack ViolinBlind Boys of AlabamaSunday, September 12, 6:30 p.m. - PavilionFiesta RaviniaAna BárbaraLas CafeterasTuesday, September 14, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionMiró QuartetGeorge Walker: Molto adagio (Lyric for Strings) from String Quartet No. 1Kevin Puts: Home *Dvoák: String Quartet No. 12 ("American")Friday, September 17, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionThe Joffrey BalletNicolas Blanc: Beyond the ShoreMusic: The B-Sides by Mason BatesChanel DaSilva: Swing LowMusic by Zoe Keating, performed by members of the Chicago PhilharmonicItzik Galili: The SofaMusic by Tom WaitsJustin Peck: The Times are RacingMusic by Dan DeaconSaturday, September 18, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionBen FoldsRavinia Festival OrchestraSunday, September 19, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionZiggy MarleyA Celebration of Bob MarleyTuesday, September 21, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionLincoln TrioRebecca Clarke: Piano TrioErnst Bacon: Piano Trio No. 2 *Shawn E. Okpebholo: New work written for Lincoln Trio * (world premiere)Friday, September 24, 7:30 p.m. - PavilionAndrew Bird