localish

RAYGUN clothing sales benefit organizations across Midwest

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

T-shirt company's sales support organizations across Midwest

CHICAGO -- If you're from the Midwest, then you've probably heard of RAYGUN, a Des Moines-based clothing company that sells fun t-shirts. What makes this clothing company so special is that they give back to their local community organizations from Chicago to Des Moines.

"We donate a portion of our sales at the end of every single month to different organizations," said shop manager Alyx Rice.

She said RAYGUN is the largest unionized clothing chain in America and have six different stores in the Midwest, including three in Iowa.

In Chicago, RAYGUN has helped several local organizations such as Block Club Chicago, a non-profit news organization. Rice said their "Chicago Needs Local News" shirts were a hit when raising funds for the non-profit.

To grab ahold of their cool shirts, visit the RAYGUN website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoandersonvilleclothingall goodgood newslocalishwls
LOCALISH
Texas-style barbecue with a SoCal twist
T-shirt company's sales support organizations across Midwest
UH students help athletes follow their dreams around the world
This pug joins her family at the table!
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot officially announces city work vaccine mandate
Cook County property tax increases get pushback from residents
IL reports 4,451 COVID cases, 40 deaths
Cook Co. program helps Oak Lawn police respond to mental health calls
What to do if you are targeted in a 'bump-and-run' carjacking
COVID-19 vaccine less protective against delta, lowers risk: CDC
These popular grocery store staples may be hard to find right now
Show More
Person fatally shot inside Chicago's Union Station, officials say
IL eviction moratorium extended
R Kelly girlfriends controlled in Gayle King interview: witness
Video shows shark swim next to 11-year-old girl at Myrtle Beach
Will Scott Peterson get a new trial? Convicted killer faces judge
More TOP STORIES News