Real Estate

102-year-old woman facing eviction in California gets offer of help from Schwarzenegger

By ABC7.com staff
LADERA HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES -- A 102-year-old woman is being evicted from her home of nearly 30 years - but friends like former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and local officials are vowing to see how they can help her.

Thelma Smith has lived in her home in Ladera Heights for nearly three decades.

Recently she got an eviction notice. Her landlords want to have the unit back to move in their daughter, who is graduating from law school. She was given a notice to vacate by June 30.

But the story of her plight, first reported in the Los Angeles Times, is drawing sympathy and promises for assistance.



The Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs say it is investigating the eviction notice to see if it complies with the county's interim Rent Stabilization Ordinance.

And county Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas said he is also looking into the situation.

"The last thing our centenarians should be concerned about is a place to call home," Ridley Thomas said. "My objective is to bring all the resources the County has to bear to deliver a prompt and dignified resolution to this matter."

Smith worked many years for the nonprofit Sugar Ray Robinson Foundation.

Schwarzenegger said he has known Smith for many years. He recently sent her a fruit basket and is offering his assistance.

The former governor tweeted: "Thelma has been a dear friend for a long time. Imagine doing this to a 102-year-old woman who gave back to the community her whole life. It is heartless. Thelma, I'll be reaching out to help. Landlords, you'll hear from me too.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatelos angeleslos angeles countyarnold schwarzeneggerevictionrenters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Mourners say final goodbye to murdered pregnant woman Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
Chicago Weather Live Radar: Isolated thunderstorms possible Saturday
Woman claims to be missing Bradley sister, disappeared 18 years ago
Man charged in murder of missing mother, son
LAPD gun battle captured in dramatic bodycam video
Weekend Watch: Global warming contributors in Illinois
Hawaii jogger missing more than 2 weeks found alive, police say
Show More
Mom claims lack of supervision left special needs daughter with serious injuries
American Airlines Flight 191: Loved ones remember victims 40 years later
'He can't hurt another boy ever again': David Chereck's mother reacts to son's killer's conviction
Dad demands answers after daughter says teacher bullied her for weeks
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with storms possible Saturday
More TOP STORIES News