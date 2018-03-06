REAL ESTATE

Belushi Brothers' childhood home for sale

EMBED </>More Videos

The Wheaton house is listed for $395,000. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) --
Before the Blues Brothers or Bluto, John and Jim Belushi were a couple of kids growing up in suburban Wheaton, Ill. Now, the house where they once lived is on the market.

RELATED VIDEO: $50 million mansion for sale in Lincoln Park
EMBED More News Videos

A luxurious mansion that spans more than eight city lots hit the market Thursday at a record asking price of $50 million.



The two-story home on Elm Street is listed for $395,000, according to Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate Broker Noe Favela.

RELATED VIDEO: See inside the 'most beautiful home for sale in Illinois'
EMBED More News Videos

A sprawling estate in the northern suburbs has just been named the most beautiful home for sale in Illinois by Architectural Digest.



Favela said the house was original a ranch style home with two small bedrooms; one for the Belushi boys and one for their parents.
RELATED VIDEO: 'Wrigley Mansion' sells for $4.65M
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago's historic "Wrigley Mansion" has been sold to a private trust for $4.65 million. (Courtesy: Parkvue Realty)



Besides removing the wall between those rooms to create a larger family room, Favela said subsequent residents haven't changed much of the main floor beyond modernizing fixtures. The second floor boasts four bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

RELATED VIDEO: Giuliana, Bill Rancic list Gold Coast mansion for $6.8M
EMBED More News Videos

See inside Bill and Giuliana Rancic's Gold Coast mansion that was just listed for $6.8 million. Photo credits: VHT Studios

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatereal estatecomedyhousinghousing marketWheaton
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
'HGTV's Favorite Historic Home' for sale in South Carolina
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
Chicago townhouse reportedly once owned by Vince Vaughn listed for $1.5M
HGTV is the winning bidder on 'The Brady Bunch' house
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in LA
More real estate
REAL ESTATE
What's the priciest residential rental available in Aurora?
What will $1,200 rent you in Evanston, right now?
Plainfield residents upset by proposed 1.5M square foot distribution center
The cheapest apartment rentals in Evanston, explored
'HGTV's Favorite Historic Home' for sale in South Carolina
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Trump administration acts to stop high-tax states from skirting $10K cap
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
Show More
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
More News