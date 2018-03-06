Belushi Brothers' childhood home for sale

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) --Before the Blues Brothers or Bluto, John and Jim Belushi were a couple of kids growing up in suburban Wheaton, Ill. Now, the house where they once lived is on the market.
The two-story home on Elm Street is listed for $395,000, according to Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate Broker Noe Favela.
Favela said the house was original a ranch style home with two small bedrooms; one for the Belushi boys and one for their parents.
Besides removing the wall between those rooms to create a larger family room, Favela said subsequent residents haven't changed much of the main floor beyond modernizing fixtures. The second floor boasts four bedrooms and two full bathrooms.
