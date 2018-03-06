Belushi Brothers' childhood home for sale

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3008391" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A luxurious mansion that spans more than eight city lots hit the market Thursday at a record asking price of $50 million.

A sprawling estate in the northern suburbs has just been named the most beautiful home for sale in Illinois by Architectural Digest.

Chicago's historic "Wrigley Mansion" has been sold to a private trust for $4.65 million. (Courtesy: Parkvue Realty)

See inside Bill and Giuliana Rancic's Gold Coast mansion that was just listed for $6.8 million. Photo credits: VHT Studios

Before the Blues Brothers or Bluto, John and Jim Belushi were a couple of kids growing up in suburban Wheaton, Ill. Now, the house where they once lived is on the market.The two-story home on Elm Street is listed for $395,000, according to Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate Broker Noe Favela.Favela said the house was original a ranch style home with two small bedrooms; one for the Belushi boys and one for their parents.Besides removing the wall between those rooms to create a larger family room, Favela said subsequent residents haven't changed much of the main floor beyond modernizing fixtures. The second floor boasts four bedrooms and two full bathrooms.