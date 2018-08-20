REAL ESTATE

'HGTV's Favorite Historic Home' for sale in Beaufort, South Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

A southern plantation house in Beaufort, South Carolina that was named "HGTV's Favorite Historic Home" in 2018 is for sale.

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WLS) --
A southern plantation house in Beaufort, South Carolina that was named "HGTV's Favorite Historic Home" in 2018 is for sale.

The Robert Smalls House, built in 1834, features two-story wide front porches that overlook a half-acre of lush formal gardens filled with the scent of night blooming jasmine and gardenias.

The home is named for Robert Smalls, who was born a slave in 1839 in Beaufort. He gained his freedom during the Civil War by impersonating the captain of an armed confederate transport ship and sailing her into the hands of the Union Navy. Referred to as a hero in the North and a traitor in the South, Smalls later returned to Beaufort and was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The 4,200-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath home is located on a peninsula surrounded by the Beaufort River near the city's business district.

The home was listed for sale at $1.49 million and is now under contract, according to listing agent Bonnie Krstolic of Cora Bett Thomas Realty & Associates in Beaufort, South Carolina.

The Robert Smalls House was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1974.

For more information, visit TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatereal estateu.s. & worldSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
REAL ESTATE
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
Chicago townhouse reportedly once owned by Vince Vaughn listed for $1.5M
HGTV is the winning bidder on 'The Brady Bunch' house
Lance Bass thwarted in effort to buy 'Brady Bunch' house in LA
More real estate
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,600 rent you in Chicago, right now?
What does $1,300 rent you in Evanston?
Inside Chicago's most expensive apartments
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
59 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
2 missing teens found shot to death in field on Far South Side
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Residents concerned priests accused of abuse are living near Lisle school
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
OB Metra BNSF trains stopping at Downers Grove due to weather
Scattered showers moving towards Chicago, severe storms possible
Forensic scientist, police detective take stand in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Show More
Colorado father says he killed wife for strangling daughters
Obama endorses JB Pritzker for Illinois governor
Bikers escort Streamwood bullying victim to first day of middle school
AccuWeather: Storms move through
Man, 28, missing from Washington Park
More News