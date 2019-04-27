Religion & Spirituality

Chicago area priests return from US-Mexico border

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of Catholic priests are back in Chicago tonight, after visiting the U.S.- Mexico border.

They traveled with Catholic Extension to minister to migrants and just sit and talk with them about their experiences.

"Obviously you see the great hope and strength in families and our hope is we can keep those families together," said Father Jack Wall.

They also helped provide food and shelter for migrants waiting for their immigration court dates.
