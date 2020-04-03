Archbishop Lucius Hall of Chicago's First Church of Love and Faith dies after contracting coronavirus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The founder and pastor of First Church of Love and Faith on Chicago's South Side has died after contracting COVID-19.Archbishop Lucius Hall suffered from some underlying health conditions, including heart failure, his associate pastor said Thursday. He was 87.Hall had served in the military and worked for the federal government before organizing the First Church of Love and Faith in 1980. He was ordained a minister that same year.The pastor's most recent service was held on March 15.