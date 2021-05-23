First church services to take place since Archdiocese of Chicago announces new mask rules

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Roman Catholic churches in the city area will hold their first Sunday services since the Archdiocese of Chicago announced new mask rules.The Archdiocese of Chicago relaxed the rules when it comes to mask wearing. While masks are still required for services at Holy Name Cathedral, other churches may not require them at all.While masks are still required, capacity for services at Holy Name Cathedral have been increased and parishioners no longer need to register for weekday services.The changes are being made in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's new mask guidelines and allows parishes two option for masses and liturgies. Fully vaccinated people can go to church without a mask as long as they provide verifiable proof of vaccination. The other option churches have is to require masks for all worshipers until the state reaches the final stage of reopening.The Archdiocese said the second option may work better for parishes with fewer resources to verify vaccinations.Services at Holy Name Cathedral are set for 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. this Sunday.