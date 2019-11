Holocaust survivor Fritzie Fritzshall, Cardinal Blase Cupich discuss rising anti-Semitism on panel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Holocaust survivor Fritzie Fritzshall joined Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich and ABC7's Alan Krashesky for a panel discussion about riding anti-Semitism Monday night.Fritzhall survived the Auschwitz concentration camp. The discussion focused on the rise in anti-Semitism and hate crimes.This past summer, Krashesky and Cupich joined Fritzhall on her return to Auschwitz as she shared her painful memories of the concentration camp.