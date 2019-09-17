Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church crying Virgin Mary moved despite parishioners' wishes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 091619-wls-crying-icon-moved-postHoly Trinity Greek Orthodox Church crying Virgin Mary movedChurch leaders have removed the allegedly weeping Virgin Mary icon from Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church against the wishes of its parishioners.CHICAGOChurch leaders have removed the allegedly weeping Virgin Mary icon from Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church against the wishes of its parishioners.Facing closure, the northwest side church rallied around the portrait. Now there's a blank spot on the wall near the center of the altar. It stands out in the otherwise ornate, 122-year-old church.The image has drawn crowds after word spread of the glistening streaks coming from her eyes. It appeared to many faithful that she was crying. Those who came to see the icon Monday were too late.Some members have taken the icon's weeping as a sign, a miracle, hoping it could save the church from being sold in bankruptcy. But a judge approved the sale last week.The priest at the church delivered the icon to the cathedral, where they said they will observe and pray to try to determine the origin and meaning of what the faithful believe are tears.